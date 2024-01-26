Five people were injured after a single vehicle rolled over in Mississauga overnight.

It happened on Southdown Road, north of Lakeshore Road West, shortly before 2 a.m.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said two people were transported to a trauma centre in critical condition while two others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. One person refused to be transported.

All occupants from the vehicle are adults.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.