5 people injured in Mississauga rollover
Emergency crews respond to a rollover that injured five people on Southdown Road, north of Lakeshore Road West, in Mississauga Friday January 26, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Published Friday, January 26, 2024 5:42AM EST
Five people were injured after a single vehicle rolled over in Mississauga overnight.
It happened on Southdown Road, north of Lakeshore Road West, shortly before 2 a.m.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services said two people were transported to a trauma centre in critical condition while two others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. One person refused to be transported.
All occupants from the vehicle are adults.
It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.