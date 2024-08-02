50-year-old man killed in 'targeted' shooting outside Markham home: police
Police say the sedan in the photo was seen leaving a Markham neighbourhood after a fatal shooting on Aug. 1, 2024. (York Regional Police)
Published Friday, August 2, 2024 4:18PM EDT
York Regional Police are investigating after a man was killed in what they believe was a targeted shooting outside a home in Markham Thursday.
Officers were called to a residence on Cottsmore Crescent and Harvest Moon Drive, in the area of Steeles Avenue and Kennedy Road, at around 2:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
When they arrived, police said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead. On Friday, police identified the victim as Markham resident Chenguang Li.
“Investigators believe this was a targeted incident,” police said in a news release.
The motive behind the shooting is not known.
No suspect information has been released but police have shared a photo of a black, four-door Acura sedan with tinted windows that was last seen leaving the area.
They are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or homicide@yrp.ca. Anonymous information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.1800222tips.com.