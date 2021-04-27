

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian Armed Forces is deploying 60 service members to help out at COVID-19 testing centres in Nova Scotia.

Trudeau says the province asked for help as the number of COVID-19 cases has been rising quickly, especially in the Halifax region.

This comes the day after the federal government confirmed it would be deploying military medical personnel to help Ontario's beleaguered health-care system.

Trudeau says the Forces carried out its assessment of what Ontario needs on the ground Monday and that military personnel will be mobilized over the next days.

He says sending “women and men in uniform to help in Ontario is a serious step” and that Ottawa made this choice “because the situation requires it.”

Trudeau says the federal government has also reached out to Alberta on what support the province might need.