7 Scarborough schools briefly placed in hold-and-secure after man was seen with gun in area: police
Published Tuesday, October 4, 2022 3:23PM EDT
Seven Scarborough schools were placed under hold-and-secure orders on Tuesday afternoon as police searched for a suspect reportedly seen in the area with a firearm.
The orders were placed on Cliffside, Chine Drive and John A Leslie public schools, of the TDSB, and St. John Henry, Immaculate Heart, St. Teresa Shrine and St. Agatha of the TCDSB.
A teen reportedly spotted a man with a gun at a bus stop in the area and reported it to a school supervisor, according to police.
The hold-and-secure orders were put in place shortly after 12:00 p.m. and were lifted around 2:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported and the suspect has not been located, however the investigation is ongoing, police say.