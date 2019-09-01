

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A nine-year-old boy was injured after a car crashed into a tree in Brampton.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Balmoral Drive and Appleby Drive.

Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken said the car was travelling wes on Balmoral Drive when the driver allegedly lost control and collided with a tree.

The side of the vehicle where the child was sitting reportedly took the brunt of the impact, police said.

Peel paramedics said the child was taken to a trauma centre with severe, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police later said his injuries "have been determined to be not serious."

The driver, who is the mother of the boy, did not appear to sustain any injuries.

Mooken said there is no indication that impairment was a factor in the crash, however, they are looking for other factors such as road conditions.

The mother, police said, could face careless driving charges.

Balmoral Drive was closed between Appleby Drive and Cloverdale Drive but has since reopened.