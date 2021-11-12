

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Ontario government says 98 per cent of staff in the province's long-term care homes have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 95 per cent have two.

The province's latest data come just days before long-term care staff have to show proof of a first shot in order to continue working.

Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips had originally set Monday as a deadline for staff to have received both doses, but now says they must have received at least one dose by Nov. 15 and both doses by Dec. 13.

The government has said those who fail to do so will not be allowed to enter long-term care facilities to work.

A spokesperson for Phillips says the numbers released today are incomplete, as 57 homes have yet to submit updated data due to technical issues with the reporting system.

The vaccination policy was announced last month, along with other measures including random testing of vaccinated staff and visitors to help detect possible breakthrough cases more quickly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2021.