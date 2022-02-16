In the wake of tragedy, a grieving Toronto high school remembers Jahiem Robinson, a Grade 12 student who was fatally shot earlier this week, as a lover of learning who projected positivity.

“Jahiem always had a bright smile on his face, and his kindness and positive attitude was an inspiration to his teachers and classmates,” Aatif Choudhry, the principal of David and Mary Thomson Collegiate, said in a letter on Wednesday.

“If you were lucky enough to interact with Jahiem at school, you knew your day was going to be all the better because his happiness and positivity was contagious.”

On Monday, the 18-year-old student was shot near the backdoors of David and Mary Thomson Collegiate in Scarborough shortly after dismissal, which police have since described as an “execution.”

Police said Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 14-year-old boy was charged in connection with the case.

Since then, students and staff have pivoted to remote learning while police investigated the fatal shooting.

In a letter sent to parents, Choudhry said Robinson’s absence will be felt in the community where he played a “big part,” especially in culinary and drama classes.

“More than that, Jahiem was a constant source of support to his friends at school. He was dependable, sympathetic, and always available to talk to those who needed him,” Choudhry said. “No one could lighten the mood with a joke like Jahiem.”

On Thursday morning, staff will be allowed back into the building to prepare for an “emotionally supportive” return to the classroom.

Those who are seeking in-person support are invited to the school beginning at 12:30 p.m. Social workers and grief counsellors will be on site to serve the school community as long as needed.

In the days and weeks ahead, Choudhry said the school will be exploring opportunities to honour Robinson’s memory.

“Words cannot express how deeply we will miss his presence at our school,” Choudhry said.