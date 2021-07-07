

Teresa Wright, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The election for national chief of the Assembly of First Nations will go to a second day of voting and a fourth ballot after no candidates reached the necessary 60 per cent threshold of support.

The two front-runners are Reginald Bellerose of Saskatchewan and RoseAnne Archibald of Ontario following three rounds of virtual voting for seven initial candidates that began earlier today.

Both candidates were in a virtual dead heat after the first two rounds of voting, but Bellerose pulled slightly ahead of Archibald on the third ballot this evening with 40 per cent of votes cast and Archibald -- just 15 votes away -- at 36 per cent.

Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse from Alberta received the lowest number of votes after the third ballot and automatically drops off the next round of voting.

The third-place finisher, Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, is voluntarily withdrawing from the race.

In their concession speeches, both Fiddler and Calahoo Stonehouse endorsed Archibald for national chief, stating it is their belief that it is time for the AFN to be led for the first time by a woman.

