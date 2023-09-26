

The Canadian Press





Artificial intelligence leaders at Google say the technology's rapid evolution marks the biggest advance since the mobile phone, but those playing in the space still have plenty of work to do to stamp out biases.

The head of Google Cloud’s Canadian operations says the technology is making unprecedented breakthroughs and stands to transform customer service, health care and supply chains.

But Sam Sebastian warns anyone using the technology must approach it with responsibility because AI comes with risks.

Komal Singh, a senior product manager with Google's research wing, says those risks include further entrenching stereotypes into AI models.

For example, she says if you ask an AI model to generate an image of a nurse it will often return a woman, while a request for an image of a CEO often returns one of a white man.

These results have led Singh to believe a lot needs to happen to fix AI's fairness problems.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.