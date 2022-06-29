

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Air Canada is cutting more than 15 per cent of its scheduled flights in July and August as airports face lengthy delays and cancellations amid an overwhelming travel resurgence.

The slimmed-down schedule will affect 154 flights per day on average, mainly from its Toronto and Montreal hubs, and all on domestic and Canada-U.S. routes, the company said in an email Wednesday.

The shift is marked mainly by frequency reductions that affect evening and late-night flights on smaller planes, it said. International flights remain unaffected except for some timing changes to reduce flying at peak times and even out passenger flow.

In a statement to customers, chief executive Michael Rousseau said Air Canada anticipated much of the strain now weighing on global aviation networks.

"Yet, despite detailed and careful planning, the largest and fastest scale of hiring in our history, as well as investments in aircraft and equipment, it is now clear that Air Canada’s operations too have been disrupted by the industry’s complex and unavoidable challenges," he said.

"The result has been flight cancellations and customer service shortfalls on our part that we would never have intended for our customers or for our employees, and for which we sincerely apologize."

Problems escalated for all Canadian airlines this month, despite a federal hiring spree of security and customs officers and a pause on randomized COVID-19 testing, which caused bottlenecks for international arrivals.

A majority of domestic flights to Canada's busiest airports were delayed or cancelled over the past week as the effects of an overloaded international network continued to ripple across the country.

Some 54 per cent of flights to the four largest airports were bumped off schedule in the seven days between June 22 and 28, according to analytics firm Data Wazo.

Toronto's Pearson airport topped the list, with 51 per cent of flights delayed — more than 700 — and 12 per cent cancelled. Montreal was runner-up at 43 per cent delayed and 15 per cent cancelled.

Three Air Canada routes will be temporarily suspended between Montreal and Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Kelowna, B.C., and one from Toronto to Fort McMurray, Alta., the carrier said.

The Montreal-based company said before the changes it operated about 1,000 flights a day on average.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2022.