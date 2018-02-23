

Chris Fox And Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has been charged with one additional count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Skandaraj “Skanda” Navaratnam.

McArthur is now facing six charges of first-degree murder.

Police say they still believe that there are other victims who have not yet been located.

“We have no idea,” Idsinga said when asked how many more victims there may be.

The 66-year-old landscaper was facing five counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi and Dean Lisowick but police have repeatedly said that they anticipate laying further charges in the case.

The additional murder charge comes two weeks after police revealed that they recovered the remains of six people in as many as 20 large planters at a Leaside home connected to McArthur.

They’ve been able to positively identify the remains of three of the six people discovered on the property – Kinsman, Mahmudi and Navaratnam.

Men disappeared from Church-Wellesley Village

McArthur now faces murder charges in connection with four of the five men who were reported missing from the Church and Wellesley area since 2010.

The fifth man, 44-year-old Abdulbasir Faizi, who went missing in Dec. 2010 has not been connected to the McArthur case to date.

Navaratnam the first of the five to go missing, was last seen on Sept. 16, 2010, after leaving a bar in the Church and Wellesley area with another man.

“He was reported missing ten days later by a close friend,” Idsinga said.

Police said at the time that Navaratnam left his dog behind when he disappeared, which was extremely uncharacteristic of him.

Navaratnam was also Facebook friends with McArthur.

The disappearances of Navaratnam, Kayhan, Kinsman, Esen and Faizi, were covered by two separate Toronto police missing persons task forces called Project Houston and Project Prism.

Members of the city’s gay community have repeatedly criticized the police response to the disappearances, saying they were not taken seriously enough and that the possibility of foul play was not considered early enough.

Speaking on Friday, Idsinga invited scrutiny of the investigation into McArthur.

“If people want to look at what we’ve done, then I welcome that.”

For now, police continue to explore other properties around the GTA that have been linked to McArthur or his landscaping business.

Excavation at the Leaside property ended on Feb. 14 and the home was released back to its owners after officers said no other human remains were found.

“We’ve been through all the planters we’ve seized and we haven’t found any other remains but that’s not to say we’re done with examination at Mallory. As I’ve stated before, we’d like to go back there when the weather warms up a little bit and see if the (cadaver) dogs have any more further success,” Idsinga said.

Idsinga said police are searching one other property in the city and have two other “properties of interest” in the GTA that they may search in the future.

Meanwhile, police continue to search through McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment for evidence and have said that they expect to be at the address for “at least another month.”

Idsinga said the Thorncliffe Park apartment is one of “multiple murder scenes,” police are sifting through.

So far, all six of McArthur's alleged victims have had connections to the city's Church-Wellesley Village.

Idsinga told reporters he has no evidence thus far to indicate the accused had any sort of accomplice in any of the homicides.

Idsinga would not rule out the possibility of further charges being laid against McArthur in the future, and said the investigation could take “months or go into the years” to conclude.

“We’re tracing his whereabouts as far back as we can go essentially, and seeing if we can link any outstanding occurrences to his movements and then go from there.”

Police said they are investigating McArthur’s travel to foreign countries as part of the investigation, but would not elaborate.

McArthur appeared via video link in College Park courtroom at 11:30 a.m. to be formally charged with a sixth count of first-degree murder.

He was wearing a blue sweater with eyeglasses hooked on his chest, looking down as the judge spoke to him.

He is scheduled to appear in court next at 9 a.m. on Feb. 28.