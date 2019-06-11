

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police have launched an investigation after several hand-written signs containing anti-Semitic language were found in a Whitby neighbourhood.

A resident first contacted police on Sunday morning after locating three pieces of scrap wood with writing on them in Peel Park.

Police say that similar signs were then located nearby in the Burns Street and Athol Street area.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Central West Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1 (888) 579-1520 ext. 1825.