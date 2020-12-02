Police say two of three men they confronted behind a Vaughan banquet hall last month attempted to break free of their custody while carrying semi-automatic handguns.

York Regional Police say that 10:30 p.m. on November 28, officers spotted several cars parked behind a shuttered banquet hall on Highway 7 between Martin Grove Road and Highway 27.

Police allegedly found three men in one of the cars, along with an unknown quantity of opioids.

While placing the men under arrest, one of them allegedly resisted officers and fled on foot.

He was located a short distance away, but while police were bringing him back to the scene, a second suspect allegedly broke free.

He was also spotted and brought back into custody.

Searches of both men who fled allegedly yielded semi-automatic handguns: one Glock and one Bersa.

Two 22-year-old men from Mississauga face a combined 12 charges, while a 24-year-old Toronto man faces six offences.