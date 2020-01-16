

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they have arrested an alleged “prowler” after the same west-end home was targeted three times in the same week.

Police say between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5, officers responded to a home near Bloor Street West and Prince Edward Drive three separate times for reports of a prowler.

Police say at night, the suspect would enter a couple’s backyard while the residents were home and peer through the windows.

Following an investigation, police executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Park Lawn Road and Berry Road and a 24-year-old male suspect was subsequently arrested.

Police say Ryan Perry, of Toronto, has been charged with three counts of prowl by night and three counts of mischief.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.