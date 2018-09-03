

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 54-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and stabbing a boy inside a Newtonbrook home has been arrested.

Toronto police said a man was at a residence in the area of Hilda Avenue and Steeles Avenue West at around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Allegedly armed with a knife, the man entered a room inside the home. Investigators said he then allegedly sexually assaulted a woman before stabbing a boy, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Three days after releasing a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with this investigation, officers said an arrest had been made.

Ronald Peter Tibando, of Toronto, is now facing seven charges, including break-and-enter with intent, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.