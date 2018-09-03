Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted, boy stabbed at Newtonbrook home
Ronald Peter Tibando, 54, is seen in this image. (Toronto Police Service)
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 3, 2018 9:37AM EDT
A 54-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and stabbing a boy inside a Newtonbrook home has been arrested.
Toronto police said a man was at a residence in the area of Hilda Avenue and Steeles Avenue West at around 3 a.m. on Thursday.
Allegedly armed with a knife, the man entered a room inside the home. Investigators said he then allegedly sexually assaulted a woman before stabbing a boy, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Three days after releasing a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with this investigation, officers said an arrest had been made.
Ronald Peter Tibando, of Toronto, is now facing seven charges, including break-and-enter with intent, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.