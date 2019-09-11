

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have made an arrest after an alleged sex assault by a technician during a medical test at Humber River Hospital last month.

The alleged sexual assault occurred at the Etobicoke hospital on Aug. 29.

Police say that the victim, a 56-year-old woman, was undergoing a test during a scheduled appointment when she was sexually assaulted by a male technician.

A suspect was arrested today, police said.

Dhavalkumar Desai, 43, of Brampton is charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with the incident.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).