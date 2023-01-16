Police have arrested and charged a Toronto driver following a deadly hit-and-run in Etobicoke earlier this month.

On Jan. 4 at approximately 5:10 p.m., police said, the driver of a dark-coloured Ford pickup truck was travelling west on Lake Shore Boulevard West and made a right turn northbound onto Second Street.

A man was crossing Second Street as the driver was turning and was struck by the truck, according to police.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

A surveillance image of the truck was released by investigators on Jan. 5.

In a news release, police said they arrested and charged Euclide Ross, 64, of Toronto, on Monday with dangerous operation of a conveyance cause death and fail to stop at the scene of accident cause death.

Ross was schedule to appear in a Toronto courtroom earlier today.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified by police, was the first traffic fatality in the city of 2023.