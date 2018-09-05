Arrest made in fatal beating of 49-year-old man in Malvern
Garfield Chambers, 43, is shown in this handout photo. Chambers is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a fatal beating in Scarborough on Friday. (Toronto Police Service)
Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 8:52AM EDT
A 43-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood last week.
According to Toronto police, a fight broke out between two men in between parking lots in the Melham Court and Markham Road area at around 12:43 p.m. on Friday.
Officers arrived to the industrial area to find a man unconscious and not breathing.
They said he had “obvious signs of trauma” to his upper body.
The victim, identified by family as 49-year-old Cecil Graham, died a short time after emergency crews arrived.
Investigators made an appeal for information on the suspect, who fled the scene before they arrived, and collected surveillance camera footage from a number of surrounding businesses. They also towed two vehicles from the scene for forensic evaluation.
On Tuesday, an arrest was made in the case.
A suspect identified as Toronto resident Garfield Chambers has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.
He is due to appear in court today.