At least seven people have been taken to hospital after some sort of accident at a construction site in North York, Toronto police advised Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred just after 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue.

Early reports indicate possible ventilation issues from machinery exhaust.

Seven patients have been transported to hospital.

Police advise drivers to avoid the area while emergency vehicles are on site. The Ministry of Labour has been notified of the incident.