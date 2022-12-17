A man has been injured in a stabbing in Brampton, and Peel police are looking for at least three suspects.

It happened in the area of Avondale Boulevard and Aloma Crescent, west of Bramalea Road, shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday

Police say the victim has been transported to the hospital, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries or his condition.

No descriptions of the three suspects being sought have been released.

More to come.