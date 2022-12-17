At least three suspects sought after man stabbed in Brampton
Published Saturday, December 17, 2022 3:01PM EST
A man has been injured in a stabbing in Brampton, and Peel police are looking for at least three suspects.
It happened in the area of Avondale Boulevard and Aloma Crescent, west of Bramalea Road, shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday
Police say the victim has been transported to the hospital, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries or his condition.
No descriptions of the three suspects being sought have been released.
