

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Actor Robert De Niro has offered an apology to Justin Trudeau for the bahviour of U.S. President Donald Trump, calling it “disgraceful.”

De Niro is in Toronto for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Nobu restaurant and hotel, a project that the Oscar-winning actor is invested in.

Taking to the podium to address a crowd of reporters and dignitaries, De Niro addressed a recent storm of tweets by Trump calling Trudeau “weak” and “dishonest.”

“I just want to make a note of apology for the idiotic behaviour of my president,” De Niro said to applause. “It’s a disgrace and I apologize to Justin Trudeau and the other people at the G-7. It’s disgusting. Great to be here.”

His comments came the day after he used an expletive to refer to Trump in a televised Tony Awards show in New York.

De Niro has been an outspoken critic of Trump in the past.

His comments come after a whirlwind few days that saw Trump attend the G-7 summit in Quebec, his first visit to Canada as president. After leaving the summit, Trump quickly reneged on a joint communique after Trudeau reiterated to reporters that U.S. tariffs on Canada that site national security as a rationale are “insulting” to Canadians.

While it was hoped that the trip could be used to help defuse tensions over a brewing trade war between the two countries, Trump began firing off tweets lashing out at Trudeau almost as soon as he left.

His economic adviser then went on CNN to say that Trudeau had ‘stabbed Trump in the back’ with his comments on tariffs. He suggested the comments were insensitive to the fact that Trump was trying to look strong on his way to an important summit with North Korea and said there is a “special place in hell” for people like Trudeau.