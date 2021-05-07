Police say they are on the lookout for a small goat named Juniper who was taken from Riverdale Farm in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood this week.

Police say that at sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday, one or possibly more suspects broke into an enclosure at Riverdale Farm, off of Winchester Street.

“The suspect or suspects entered a pen within the farm and stole the 3-month-old Nubian goat named Juniper,” police said Friday.

Investigators said Juniper was likely petrified when she was taken.

“Riverdale Farm staff are understandably upset and are extremely concerned about Juniper who, they say, would not leave the pen without her mother and would have likely cried out during the incident,” Det. Const. Graham Ellis said.

"We'd urge anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact us immediately so we can find her and safely return her to the farm."

Police say Juniper’s twin sister, Justine, was left in the pen unharmed.

Juniper is described as weighing 30 pounds, with black and sliver fur, brown legs and white ears.

Riverdale Farm houses pigs, chickens, horses and cattle, and has been closed to the public since early April.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 51 Division.