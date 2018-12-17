

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police are looking for a suspect who smashed in the windows of a Pickering restaurant as patrons were dining there Sunday night.

A lone male armed with a baseball bat approached the Usmania Grill restaurant on Kingston Road at around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, he began smashing the tinted front glass windows of the restaurant as patrons dined inside.

Five people inside the restaurant were hurt by flying glass and were treated at the scene by paramedics, police said.

The suspect was seen getting into a white, four-door BMW and driving away east on Kingston Road.

The suspect is described as a white male between 20 and 25 years of age. He stands six feet tall with a slender build. He has a pale complexion, was unshaven and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black and white jogging pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Durham police.