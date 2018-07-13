

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A bear that climbed up a tree in a residential neighbourhood in Port Perry on Friday morning was brought down by a team from the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Video footage from the scene showed the animal tumble out of the tree and into a tarp being held up by crews on the ground. It appears the bear initially tried to crawl away, but was captured by staff.

A spokesperson for the ministry confirmed the bear was sedated.

“I understand they got quite a good dose of the drug into the bear,” Jolanta Kowalski told CP24 by phone.

Police received multiple calls about the bear after residents spotted it on Ella Street just before 7 a.m.

According to Durham Region police Const. George Tudos, officers quickly responded and located the bear running through the surrounding neighbourhood. The bear later climbed a tree.

“It doesn’t appear that the bear is aggressive in any manner however it is a wild animal and things do change,” he said.

The bear was loaded into a MNR vehicle after the fall. It is expected to undergo an examination, and will be relocated “to an area more appropriate for a bear,” according to Kowalski.