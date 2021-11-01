Bell says an issue that caused some of its smartphones to display the incorrect time this morning has now been resolved.

In a tweet, Bell confirmed that some of its customers may have experienced an “incorrect time change" earlier today but the issue has now been fixed.

"The issue is now resolved," the company said in a tweet. "If the correct time does not appear, you may need to reboot your phone, go on airplane mode. Thank you for your patience!"

It is unclear exactly how many customers were impacted by the glitch.

All clocks in Ontario will be set back by an hour next Sunday as part of Daylight Saving Time.

