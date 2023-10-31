

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be in Washington on Friday as part of U.S. President Joe Biden's push for greater economic integration across the Western Hemisphere.

U.S. Ambassador David Cohen says Trudeau will be part of meetings in to help shape the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity, a Biden-backed trade framework.

The project aims to create more jobs and restore faith in democracy by having roughly a dozen countries bolster the region's economic competitiveness.

Biden announced the program at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June 2022.

Cohen says Canada shares the values the U.S. is trying to champion in the region, adding there will be “some nice and interesting announcements” at the meeting.

Trudeau's office is not confirming the prime minister's schedule.

“I'm pretty sure that the first invitation that was extended, to come to this conference, was extended to Prime Minister Trudeau,” Cohen said Tuesday.

“It's very important to President Biden that he be there.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.