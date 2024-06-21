The family of Canadian billionaire businessman James K. Irving has announced his death at the age of 96, just over a month after the death of his younger brother, Arthur.

Along with late brother John, they were sons of New Brunswick industrialist K.C. Irving and were among Canada's richest people.

James Irving was the chairman of the privately owned J.D. Irving, based in Saint John, N.B., a conglomerate with interests spanning manufacturing, infrastructure, shipbuilding and agriculture.

Forbes Magazine this year listed James Irving as being worth $5.9 billion, while Arthur Irving was said to have been worth $6.3 billion, making him Canada's 10th richest person.

The Irving family says in a statement that James Irving died peacefully on Friday in Saint John.

It says he is survived by four children and funeral arrangements will be announced later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.

This is an updated story. A previous version moved with an incorrect photograph.