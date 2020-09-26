Body found in water at Ashbridges Bay Park
Toronto police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Ontario at Ashbridges Bay Park on Friday.
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 7:45AM EDT
A body has been found in Lake Ontario at Ashbridges Bay Park on Friday night, Toronto police say.
Just before midnight, police responded to an unknown trouble call at the park, near Lake Shore Boulevard and Coxwell Avenue.
Police say a body was then pulled from the water.
Few details about the body and the investigation have been released.
Police are continuing to investigate.