One person is in custody following a bomb threat against a plane at Waterloo International Airport Monday afternoon, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Police responded to a report about a bomb on a plane at Region of Waterloo International Airport at around 2:10 p.m.

“A passenger reported to staff that another passenger threatened that he had a bomb on the plane,” police said in a news release. “Upon arrival, police took one male into custody. The plane was also evacuated of all passengers.”

Members of the Explosives Disposal Unit remain on scene at the airport to determine whether or not there is any sort of explosive device on the plane.

The airport remains in lockdown as police investigate.

In a brief statement, Flair Airlines said that it is cooperating with the investigation.

The airline said that flight F8 500 was scheduled to depart for Vancouver international airport at 2:10 p.m.

“Safety is our number one priority as we continue to gather details on today's events,” Flair Airlines said. “Authorities and Flair officials are currently investigating.”

Police are asking people to avoid the airport for the time being.