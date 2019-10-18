

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 16-year-old boy from Scarborough is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl in her bedroom in Mississauga.

Peel police said the girl discovered the boy in her bedroom at her Forest Glen Park residence around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 16

The victim screamed and the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

The girl was not physically harmed.

Police said the suspect, who was arrested on Thursday, has been charged with break and enter, and sexual assault.

The suspect will appear for a bail hearing on Friday.