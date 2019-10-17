

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police are warning residents in Mississauga's Forest Glen Park neighbourhood to be vigilant after a 15-year-old girl found a stranger exposing himself in her bedroom in the middle of the night.

The girl discovered the man in her bedroom at around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 16, according to Peel police. She screamed and the suspect took off in an unknown direction, according to police.

The girl was not physically harmed.

Police are now asking anyone in the area who may have surveillance footage or information about the incident to contact investigators.

The suspect is described as a white male standing between five-foot-10 and six feet tall. He has a slim build and was wearing a red T-shirt and dark pants.

Police are advising residents in the area to make sure to lock their doors and windows and to report any suspicious activity to police.