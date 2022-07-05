

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- A four-year-old boy is in hospital after police say he was hit by a pickup truck in Hamilton.

Hamilton police say the truck was turning right onto Clinton Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday when the boy darted out onto the street.

They say he was hit by the truck as it passed.

The boy has been taken to hospital and police say his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Police say speed and impairment have been ruled out in the collision.

They're asking anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage of it to come forward.