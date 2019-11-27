

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police have laid charges against a boy after a child was sexually assaulted at a Montessori school in Forest Hill.

The alleged incident occurred on Nov. 4 at Alive Montessori and Private School on Wembley Road, in the Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue area.

Members of The Child and Youth Advocacy Centre – an agency that works with police to handle cases of child abuse – arrested a boy in connection with the incident on Nov. 25.

Both children are students at Alive Montessori, which offers private schooling from pre-school through elementary.

The boy has been charged with sexual assault and sexual assault causing bodily harm.

He was released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in youth court on Jan.7.

The suspect cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said they are not disclosing the ages of the victim or the suspect.