A boy accused of fatally stabbing a girl inside a Scarborough apartment last fall when they were both 12 years old has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, his lawyer confirms.

In an email to CP24 on Friday, Alonzo Abbey, the lawyer representing the accused, confirmed the guilty plea in court on Thursday.

The incident occurred inside an apartment building near Dundalk Drive and Antrim Crescent at around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2023.

In a news release issued at the time of the homicide, police said that the victim was located with injuries inside a residence and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police previously said that another young person was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder following the deadly stabbing but investigators did not disclose the age of the victim, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The boy’s lawyer confirmed that he was 12 at the time of the offence and has since turned 13.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim.