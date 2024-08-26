A boy has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a fire in central Etobicoke on Monday night.

The blaze broke out shortly before 9 pm. inside an 11th floor unit at 5005 Dundas St. W. at Mabelle Avenue, just west of Islington Avenue.

The fire is now extinguished and crews are clearing smoke from the building.

The other occupants of the unit got out on their own, Toronto Fire Service told CP24.

Police are asking drivers to consider alternate routes.