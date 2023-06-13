A 46-year-old Brampton man is facing murder charges in connection with a fatal double shooting in St. Catharines.

On Saturday night, Niagara Regional Police Service were called to that city’s west end, near St. Paul Street West and Louth Street.

There, officers located two people who had been shot.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a female victim was taken to hospital. She remains there in stable, but critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said in a June 13 news release.

Investigators said they believe that the shooting was targeted and that there is no immediate risk to public safety.

Donovan Williams, 46, of Brampton, has now been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and fail to comply with undertaking. He is currently being held in custody pending a June 13 bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this fatal double shooting is asked to contact Niagara Regional Police Service 905-688-4111, option 3, or Crime Stoppers of Niagara anonymously.

With files from The Canadian Press.