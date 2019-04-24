

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance camera footage of a break and enter suspect wheeling the items he allegedly stole in a shopping cart and grocery trolley on Sunday night.

Late on Sunday, police were called to a building at College and Spadina for a report of a break and enter.

They found that a suspect broke into the building, allegedly picking several locked doors and stealing items from offices inside the building.

In the video released Wednesday, a suspect sporting a surgical mask is seen wheeling a shopping cart and a grocery trolley in the lobby of the building.

He appears to tether the cart and trolley together with some kind of cloth, and all the items in both carts are wrapped in old clothes or placed in bags.

Anyone with information is asked to call 52 Division at 416-808-5200.