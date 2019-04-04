

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say innocent bystanders narrowly escaped injury during an exchange of gunfire in the hallway of a residential building in North York on Wednesday.

At around 7:30 p.m., two men were involved in a verbal dispute at a low-rise apartment building near Black Creek Drive and Clearview Heights.

When the dispute escalated, investigators say both men pulled out semi-automatic handguns.

According to police, the two men began to fire at each other down a long hallway and the bullets came close to hitting a number of residents who were not involved in the conflict.

One of the gunmen suffered a non-life-threatening injury and the other gunmen suffered a “potentially life-altering” gunshot wound to his spinal cord.

The shootout was captured on the building’s security cameras and police say two suspects were subsequently identified.

Jamil Belfon-Green, a 23-year-old resident of York Region, and 19-year-old Toronto man Jamarl Fredericks are facing numerous charges in connection with the incident, including aggravated assault, possession of a loaded firearm, and discharge firearm being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

Police say both men will appear in court when they are released from hospital.