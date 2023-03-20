Three suspects have now been arrested and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for one more in connection with a fatal stabbing in downtown Toronto earlier this month.

On Monday, Toronto police announced they’d arrested 21-year-old Jedidiah Creighton-Chevalier, previously wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, in connection with the fatal stabbing of 55-year-old Jeffery Munro.

On March 6, investigators allege an altercation took place between one man and a group of four additional men near Shebourne and Queen streets in downtown Toronto.

The victim, identified as Munro, was stabbed and taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The newest arrest comes just days after police detained 36-year-old Hussen Elmi and 35-year-old Christopher Williamson over the weekend, and charged them both with second-degree murder.

They appeared in a Toronto courtroom on March 18 and 19, respectively.

Toronto police are still seeking one suspect in connection with Munro’s death. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Hussein Ibrohim, 27, for one count of second-degree murder.

Police say Ibrohim is considered to be armed and dangerous, and ask anyone who believes they may have seen him to contact authorities rather than approach him themselves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.