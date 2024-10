Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement to reporters prior to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to shuffle his cabinet yet again after four more cabinet ministers informed the Prime Minister’s Office they won’t run in the next election.

Filomena Tassi has announced she won’t be running for personal reasons, and a senior government source says Marie-Claude Bibeau, Carla Qualtrough and Dan Vandal also won’t be on the ballot.

More coming.