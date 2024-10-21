New Brunswickers head to the polls to vote in tight provincial election

A composite image made from three file photos show, from left to right: Green Party Leader David Coon in Fredericton, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, New Brunswick Liberal Party Leader Susan Holt in Moncton, N.B., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 and Progressive Conservative Party Leader Blaine Higgs in Fredericton, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray, Darren Calabrese

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's residents will be casting their votes today in what polls suggest is a tight election centred on two leaders with sharply contrasting visions for the province.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is seeking a third term as premier.

The former oil executive presented voters with a two-page platform containing 11 promises, including a pledge to cut the harmonized sales tax by two percentage points from 15 per cent to 13 per cent.

The Liberals led by Susan Holt have made 100 campaign promises, such as opening 30 community health clinics across the province by 2028 and eliminating the provincial sales tax on electricity bills for residential customers.

The Greens, led by David Coon, have also focused their campaign on health care, promising to spend $380 million a year on the network and to decentralize decision-making to give more freedom to hospitals.

At dissolution, the Conservatives held 25 seats in the 49-seat legislature. The Liberals held 16 seats, the Greens had three, there was one Independent and there were four vacancies.

New Brunswickers can cast their votes at polling stations throughout the province between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press