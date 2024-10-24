Body of teen in Halifax Walmart bakery oven was discovered by her mother

A Walmart remains closed as a vigil grows outside the taped-off area in Halifax on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 following the death of a 19-year-old employee last weekend. The Maritime Sikh Society has named a 19-year-old woman who died in a Walmart bakery's walk-in oven and says the mother — a co-worker at the store — was the one who led a search for her and discovered her body. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

HALIFAX — A Sikh organization has identified the 19-year-old woman who died in a Walmart bakery oven and says her mother — a co-worker at the store — was the one who discovered the body.

The Maritime Sikh Society has identified the victim as Gursimran Kaur, a Sikh woman originally from India who had immigrated to Canada with her mother a couple of years ago.

Balbir Singh, secretary of the society, says Kaur’s mother is still suffering from shock but has authorized the release of information on her daughter for an online fundraising page.

The GoFundMe page, which had raised more than $80,000 as of 11 a.m., says the mother became frantic after her daughter stopped answering her phone during the Saturday night shift.

The group hasn’t released the name of the mother but says she was the one who opened the walk-in bakery oven at the store and found her daughter’s burned body.

The fundraiser describes the young woman as “a young beautiful girl who came to Canada with big dreams,” and it requests donations to bring her father and brother from the Punjab region of India to Nova Scotia for the funeral.

A spokeswoman from Walmart wasn’t immediately available for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.

Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press