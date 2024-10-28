Lawsuit alleging anti-Black racism in federal public service heads to Federal Court

The Federal Court will soon decide whether or not a $2.5-billion class action lawsuit against Canada for its discrimination against Black public servants can proceed. The Peace Tower is framed through the iron railing on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on October 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — A Federal Court hearing is underway today to determine whether a group of Black public servants can proceed with a class-action lawsuit against Canada for discrimination.

The certification hearing began this morning in Toronto and could last up to 12 days.

The class-action is made up of some 45,000 Black workers and applicants who worked for the government, dating back to 1970.

The plaintiffs allege widespread discrimination in the public service, citing reports of anti-Black racism at the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal and an internal report on discrimination at the Privy Council Office.

They say that Black public servants have been systematically denied opportunities for hiring and promotion due to their race, and that there is a hostile work environment and underrepresentation of Black employees in senior roles.

Canada has said the plaintiffs could have brought individual concerns to the Canadian Human Rights Commission, while ministers have said their government remains committed to removing barriers and ensuring Black employees have every opportunity to succeed.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press