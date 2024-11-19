Barrie police continue to negotiate with person barricaded in RV

Police tactical vehicles ram a white RV in a parking lot, barricading an allegedly active shooter in Barrie Ont., on Nov. 19, 2024. (CTV News/ Mike Arsalides)

Barrie police continue to negotiate with a person barricaded in an RV in the city’s north end.

Officers are in the parking lot on Bayfield Street near Heather Street, where they were initially called on Tuesday afternoon for reports of a possible firearm in a vehicle.

Police told CTV News Barrie that a person had barricaded themselves inside the vehicle and at least one shot had been fired. It is unclear who fired the shot.

“Police have made contact with the occupant of the vehicle and are working to arrange the safe apprehension of the individual,” Barrie police said in a news release.

The tactical support unit and crisis negotiators are also on the scene. A tactical vehicle was seen blocking the front of the RV.

No injuries have been reported.

Nearby parking lots and homes were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” police said. Cundles Heights Public School was also put in a hold and secure.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

With files from CTV News Barrie