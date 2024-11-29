Conservatives plan to use Jagmeet Singh's words in latest non-confidence motion

The Conservatives will try to bring down the government next week with a non-confidence motion. Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — The Conservatives plan to bring forward a non-confidence motion next week that is focused on NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's own words, as they try to convince the New Democrats to bring down the minority Liberal government.

The proposed motion quotes Singh as saying the Liberals caved to corporate greed when they ordered binding arbitration in the labour dispute involving the country's two largest rail yards.

The motion concludes with a call for members to declare they agree with the NDP leader and for the House of Commons to "proclaim it has lost confidence in the prime minister and the government."

On Thursday, Government House leader Karina Gould announced she's seeking unanimous consent to schedule opposition days for the Conservatives and the NDP next week.

Opposition parties must be given four more days to introduce their own motions before Dec. 10 — and the Conservatives have pledged to try and bring down the government at every opportunity.

If the majority of the House of Commons votes in favour of a non-confidence motion, it would likely trigger an immediate election.

No opposition days have been held since early October, because the House has been bogged down in debate over a matter of privilege.

An official from Gould's office says they are still waiting to hear formal responses from the other parties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press