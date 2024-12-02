Searchers begin sifting at landfill for remains of slain First Nations women

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks to media at a search facility site with the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. Police believe the remains of Harris and Myran were sent to the landfill, just north of Winnipeg, in the spring of 2022.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

WINNIPEG — Two years after Winnipeg police announced they would not search a landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women, their families watched as excavation of the area began.

The official search started Monday of a zone at the Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg, where it’s believed the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were disposed.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew was at the site when the first truck moved a load of refuse from the area to a Quonset hut, where searchers are manually sifting through it in hope of finding the women.

“To be there after two years of this fight that they’ve been undertaking just for the basic dignity of their relative was very, very powerful. It was very emotional to see that truck start to move,” Kinew told reporters.

Police have said they believe the remains of Harris and Myran were sent to the privately run landfill in May 2022.

Jeremy Skibicki admitted to killing Harris, Myran and two other Indigenous women and putting their remains in garbage bins.

The remains of Rebecca Contois were found in a garbage bin and in a different landfill. Those of an unidentified woman Indigenous grassroots community members have named Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, have not been located and police have not said where they are believed to be.

Skibicki was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced earlier this year to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years.

Police and the province’s former Progressive Conservative government had rejected calls to search the landfill, partly because of dangers of asbestos and toxic material at the site, as well as there’s no guarantee the remains will be found.

Kinew said he was at the landfill on Sunday for a traditional ceremony with family members of Harris and Myran to mark the second anniversary of the day when police both publicly announced the deaths of Harris, Myran and Buffalo Woman and said there would be no search.

The premier and the families returned early Monday to watch that first blue dump truck carry the load to the sifting facility.

“It is an intense emotion that you feel standing on that site with those families,” Kinew said. “I hope that you know that you are loved and valued and that Morgan and Mercedes are loved and valued.”

A government official said this search phase is scheduled to last until spring, when the province would reassess further efforts.

The province, along with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, hired 45 search team members.

The organization, which represents First Nations in the province, said it hopes the search will provide answers for the families.

“The ceremony held (Sunday) ... was a poignant reminder of the pain and trauma everyone involved continue to endure but also a symbol of hope,” acting grand chief Betsy Kennedy said in a statement.

“Together we continue to honour the lives of these young women and support their families every step of the way.”

A government official said dates on some garbage, including a milk carton and newspapers, indicate searchers are looking in the right area.

Much of the refuse has also been compacted, meaning decomposition was slowed down.

“We are expecting that if we do find remains, there may be a possibility of soft tissue still intact as well,” said Amna Mackin, project manager on the search.

Asbestos has also been found, Kinew added, but it was safely moved. Workers are required to wear full protective gear and go through a robust decontamination process.

The Tories took out election campaign ads before last year’s provincial election promoting their decision to “stand firm” against a landfill search due to safety concerns.

Kinew and his NDP campaigned on a search. In March, the provincial and federal governments each committed to providing $20 million in funding.

The premier said Monday excuses previously offered for not searching have been “systemically disproven.”

“When we work together, we can move mountains,” Kinew said. “Today, at Prairie Green, we are moving a mountain.”

When pressed Monday by reporters whether the Opposition Tories now support a search of the landfill, interim party leader Wayne Ewasko said he hopes the search brings closure for the families.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.

Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press