Vehicles stolen from GTA worth $4M recovered from chop shop in Waterloo Region

This combination photo shows the stolen vehicles recovered by police at a chop shop in Waterloo Region. (Waterloo Regional Police)

Dozens of vehicles stolen from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) worth about $4 million were recovered during a search of a chop shop in Waterloo Region last month.

On Wednesday, Waterloo Regional Police (WRP) announced the results of their investigation, which began on Nov. 23 when they received a report of a stolen Toyota Tundra seen at a business on Darrell Drive in the Township of North Dumfries.

Officers responded and arrested two men as a result.

WRP said officers also discovered a “substantial chop shop” where they noticed “a large number of vehicles in various states of dismantlement.”

A search warrant was later executed at the business, resulting in the recovery of the Tundra along with two newer Lexus vehicles, all of which had been reported stolen from the GTA.

Police said a third individual was also taken in custody at the shop.

In the end, police salvaged 52 high-end vehicles, most of which had been stripped for parts. Police said only three were intact. The recovered vehicles include Toyota Highlanders, Tundras, Lexus RX350s, Dodge Ram, and Ford F150s.

Waterloo stolen vehicles This combination of photos show the vehicles recovered from a chop shop in Waterloo Region in November 2024. (Waterloo Regional Police)

“This was a large, sophisticated operation, and investigators believe this has been running since October of this year,” Supt. Shaena Morris of WRP’s Investigative Services Division said.

They suspect the parts were being shipped overseas to supply the repair of other stolen vehicles.

Investigators also seized tools worth $80,000 and three forklifts.

“Over the past year, we have observed a rise in vehicle thefts related to organized crime and we continue to allocate dedicated resources to these investigations,” Morris said.

Two men from Cambridge, ages 73 and 36, and a 29-year-old man from the Township of North Dumfries have been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 519-570-9777, ext. 8255, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.