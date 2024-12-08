Border control and tariffs: Quebec Premier François Legault meets Trump in Paris

Quebec Premier François Legault posted a photo on social media, as shown in this image, of himself shaking hands with U.S. resident-elect Donald Trump during his visit to the French capital for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Premier's Office

Quebec Premier François Legault says he met U.S. president-elect Donald Trump in Paris and they discussed border control and a proposed tariff on Canadian goods.

Legault posted a photo on social media of himself shaking hands with Trump during his visit to the French capital for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Trump has promised to impose a punishing 25 per cent tariff on Canada if it doesn’t improve security at the border and stop the flow of migrants and illegal drugs.

The meeting came as a number of world leaders were in Paris to celebrate the restoration of the historic cathedral widely considered to be a pinnacle of French architectural heritage.

Legault also crossed paths with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been named to lead a government efficiency department in the next Trump administration.

The premier says he expressed Quebec’s support for Ukraine to Zelenskyy, and discussed electric vehicles and international trade with Musk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press