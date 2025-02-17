Aviation expert on what causes planes to flip following crash at Toronto’s Pearson Airport

Emergency response vehicles are seen nearby an upside down Delta Air Lines plane, which was heading from Minneapolis to Toronto when it crashed on the runway at Pearson International Airport, in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Teresa Barbieri

Following a plane crash at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday, an aviation expert tells CTV News that several factors could have led to the plane landing upside down.

At least 18 passengers are injured after a plane crashed at Canada’s busiest airport, with one child and two adults in critical condition.

What causes planes to flip?

Aviation expert Phyl Durdey says it’s not yet known what happened in Toronto, and in many cases finding out what happened can take time, he said.

Durdey said that wind and precipitation can be a factor, but pilots are well trained to handle the weather Toronto saw on Monday.

Durdey also says judging by a windsock visible in video captured at the scene of the Toronto crash live footage, “there is a pretty strong crosswind.”

Delta Airlines - Toronto An aircraft from Delta Airlines sits upside down on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International airport on Monday February 17, 2024. Teresa Barbieri/The Canadian PressPearson International Airport firefighters work on an upside down Delta Air Lines plane, which was heading from Minneapolis to Toronto when it crashed on the runway, in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Teresa Barbieri (Teresa Barbieri/The Canadian Press)

“We’d just have to see what the black boxes say,” Durdey said.

Recent runway crashes have appeared to involve other factors, such as wheels not fully deploying, which may have been an issue in the case of a crash last December in South Korea.

That same month, the collapse of a plane’s landing gear as it touched down in Halifax caused an engine fire. In January, the Transportation Safety Board said a blown tire was to blame for the incident.

A United Airlines plane caught fire during takeoff at the Houston airport two weeks ago, after the wing sparked fire due to an engine problem.

Durdey says that whenever a plane is close to the ground, either during takeoff or landing, it’s the most hazardous part of the flight.

Figuring out what went wrong

The Transportation and Safety Board of Canada will oversee the investigation, assisted by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Their focus will be getting all the records of the aircraft before the incident occurred, according to Durdey.

Transport Canada will investigate all the maintenance records, pilot training records on their last recurrent training, ATC transcripts, conversations between air traffic control, and recover the black boxes.

Durdey calls the aircraft, a CRJ-900, “very reliable.”

“I’ve flown a simulator for this aircraft,” he said. “It’s really great handling, so I don’t know exactly what went wrong.”

What kind of injuries can be expected?

“It’s a miracle that there were no fatalities,” Durdey said.

Durdey believes the incident would have been “pretty violent” inside the aircraft, so there is potential for some back and neck injuries.

What is the initial response for when something like this occurs?

The airplane crew is well trained when reacting to an emergency, Durdey tells CTV News.

When an aircraft stops during an emergency, he says the first order of business for flight attendants is protecting passengers and evacuating the plane within 90 seconds.

Durdey says a specialized airport equipment, like a fire truck with a cannon filled with fire retardant on it, is at the airport for emergencies like this.

“The emergency equipment is located at different areas throughout the airport, so that way, it doesn’t matter where the incident happens, someone will be able to get there within a minute and a half,” Durdey said.