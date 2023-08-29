

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is expanding its recall of energy drinks to include more than 20 brands.

The agency began recalling the drinks in July because they do not comply with various caffeine content and bilingual labelling requirements.

Sonic the Hedgehog, Toxic Rick and Liquid Rage are among the brands added to the list in recent days.

Other caffeinated energy drinks, including Monster and Prime, were part of previous recall notices.

Tuesday's notice says people should not consume, serve or sell the recalled drinks.

Health Canada warns that high levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects, especially for children, people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, people who are sensitive to caffeine and people who are exercising while consuming it.

It says side effects of caffeine can include insomnia, irritability, headaches and nervousness.

The recall notice says there have been no reported illnesses from the energy drinks.

A list of the problematic energy drinks is on the Government of Canada's recalls and safety alerts website.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.